Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

WiTricity works with General Motors to test wireless EV charging system

Published 21 December 2016

WiTricity is working with General Motors (GM) to test an advanced wireless charging system prototype for electric vehicles.

The companies are working together to test WiTricity's Drive 11 park and charge system, designed for maximum efficiency and interoperability across vehicle platforms.

The prototype testing focuses on wireless charging systems at 7.7kW and 11kW charge rates, capable of charging both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and extended range electric vehicles (EREVs), and is intended to comply with standards proposed by SAE International’s J2954 Committee.

GM is committed to offering customers a variety of electrification solutions, including a great charging experience. To improve understanding of real world performance and the challenges integrating this technology into vehicles, GM is testing WiTricity’s prototype wireless charging system, which allows a driver to simply pull into his or her garage and automatically receive power from a source below the vehicle.

The system design works across all plug-in electric vehicle platforms and can be deployed as a “floor pad” in a consumer’s garage, as well as installed under pavement to provide wireless charging in public and commercial parking lots.

GM Electrified Vehicles executive chief engineer Pamela Fletcher said: "Wireless charging is a technology that our customers have told us they are interested in.

"By testing the WiTricity prototype system, we can ensure that wireless charging systems will comply with proposed industry standards, which benefits the entire industry and consumers.”

WiTricity CEO Alex Gruzen said: "The electric vehicle has been recognized as central to the future of mobility, and GM has been a leader, making EVs accessible to the broader market. The convenience of wireless charging will help accelerate adoption even further.

"Our team is proud to work with GM on this project. Wireless charging for EVs, based on industry standards, is inevitable as we move toward a future of self-driving and autonomous vehicles, and this project brings us one step closer to realizing our vision of a world powered wirelessly."

WiTricity is committed to catalyzing EV adoption through flexible park and charge experiences. The company is working with major automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to bring the next generation of wireless EV charging to a commercial reality. Licensing agreements have been announced with Toyota, Delphi, TDK, IHI and BRUSA.

WiTricity is also collaborating directly with leading carmakers to drive global standards for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives the company is involved in include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), STILLE and China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC).



Source: Company Press Release

