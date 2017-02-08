Volkswagen launches US unit for zero-emission vehicles

Volkswagen has launched a new subsidiary designed to oversee $2bn in investments to promote zero-emission vehicles in the US.

The new company, Electrify America, will be based in Reston, Virginia.

It will invest in the construction and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations, including a high-speed, cross-country network of over 200 fast-charging stations for electric cars.

The company will also install more than 300 chargers in 15 US metropolitan areas.

Mark McNabb has been appointed as the CEO of the new company, while Brendan Jones will be the chief operating officer, and Jan Vycital as the chief financial officer.

Mark McNabb will be reporting to Volkswagen Management Board member Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz.

Garcia Sanz said: “Mark has extensive knowledge of the U.S. automotive industry, broad experience managing small and large organizations and strong leadership skills. I have every confidence in his ability to lead Electrify America in its mission to power electric mobility from coast to coast.

“He has done tremendous work over the past 18 months to help make things right for our customers and dealers through the TDI settlements we have reached in the United States and I am delighted that he will also continue to oversee implementation of the TDI settlement program.”

The company will launch a Green City initiative in a yet-to-be-named California municipality to pilot future concepts of sustainable mobility, such as a ZEV-based shuttle service, an EV-based car-sharing program, or a ZEV transit application.

Electrify America plans to accomplish the goals through four 30-month investment cycles, offering market flexibility during the phase of accelerated ZEV growth through 2025 and beyond.

The ZEV investment plans are subject to approval from various US regulatory authorities.

Image: Volkswagen America starts new subsidiary to accelerate growth of zero-emission vehicles. Photo: Courtesy of franky242/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.