Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

Volkswagen launches US unit for zero-emission vehicles

Published 08 February 2017

Volkswagen has launched a new subsidiary designed to oversee $2bn in investments to promote zero-emission vehicles in the US.

The new company, Electrify America, will be based in Reston, Virginia.

It will invest in the construction and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations, including a high-speed, cross-country network of over 200 fast-charging stations for electric cars.

The company will also install more than 300 chargers in 15 US metropolitan areas.

Mark McNabb has been appointed as the CEO of the new company, while Brendan Jones will be the chief operating officer, and Jan Vycital as the chief financial officer.

Mark McNabb will be reporting to Volkswagen Management Board member Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz.

Garcia Sanz said: “Mark has extensive knowledge of the U.S. automotive industry, broad experience managing small and large organizations and strong leadership skills. I have every confidence in his ability to lead Electrify America in its mission to power electric mobility from coast to coast.

“He has done tremendous work over the past 18 months to help make things right for our customers and dealers through the TDI settlements we have reached in the United States and I am delighted that he will also continue to oversee implementation of the TDI settlement program.”

The company will launch a Green City initiative in a yet-to-be-named California municipality to pilot future concepts of sustainable mobility, such as a ZEV-based shuttle service, an EV-based car-sharing program, or a ZEV transit application.

Electrify America plans to accomplish the goals through four 30-month investment cycles, offering market flexibility during the phase of accelerated ZEV growth through 2025 and beyond.

The ZEV investment plans are subject to approval from various US regulatory authorities.

Image: Volkswagen America starts new subsidiary to accelerate growth of zero-emission vehicles. Photo: Courtesy of franky242/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.