Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

Volkswagen plans to roll out 80 new electric vehicles by 2025

ABR Staff Writer Published 12 September 2017

Volkswagen has unveiled a plan to roll out 80 new electric vehicles, including about 50 purely battery-powered vehicles and 30 plug-in hybrids, by 2025.

The company launched what it claims  to be the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the global automotive industry with its Roadmap E. 

By 2030, Volkswagen will have electrified its total model portfolio at the latest.

As per the company’s estimate, in the coming years, about one in four vehicles from the group will either be an electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. This number is expected to reach 3 million units per year.

The German carmaker said it will invest over €20bn by 2030 in the electric-car efforts. In addition, the company plans to place battery-tech orders worth more than €50bn by 2025.

The investment will mainly be used in upgrading its plants, training its workforce and the charging infrastructure.

The company stated that due to the magnitude of the requirement, it has started a tender process for long-term strategic partnerships in China, Europe and North America for procurement of Modular Electrification Toolkit, which it claims will be the largest in the auto industry, at an expected budget of €50bn.

These orders are expected to meet the company’s needs for the first wave of e-mobility. Going further, the company will be investing solid-state batteries.

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft board of management chairman Matthias Müller said: "We have got the message and we will deliver. This is not some vague declaration of intent. It is a strong self-commitment which, from today, becomes the yardstick by which we measure our performance.

"The transformation in our industry is unstoppable. And we will lead that transformation.”

Müller continued: "For us, the transformation of transportation and the energy transition are inseparable. And creating a comprehensive charging infrastructure rapidly – in cities and on highways – will be critical to success.

“In Europe, and particularly in the automotive stronghold of Germany, much more needs to be done. Only then will customers' trust grow. And only then will electric cars come out of the niche – and achieve relevant market share in years to come. I'm convinced this will succeed if politicians, the energy industry and automakers work in harness."

Image: Volkswagen to produce 80 models of electric and plug-in hybrids by 2030. Photo: Courtesy of Volkswagen AG.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.