Volkswagen plans to roll out 80 new electric vehicles by 2025

Volkswagen has unveiled a plan to roll out 80 new electric vehicles, including about 50 purely battery-powered vehicles and 30 plug-in hybrids, by 2025.

The company launched what it claims to be the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the global automotive industry with its Roadmap E.

By 2030, Volkswagen will have electrified its total model portfolio at the latest.

As per the company’s estimate, in the coming years, about one in four vehicles from the group will either be an electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. This number is expected to reach 3 million units per year.

The German carmaker said it will invest over €20bn by 2030 in the electric-car efforts. In addition, the company plans to place battery-tech orders worth more than €50bn by 2025.

The investment will mainly be used in upgrading its plants, training its workforce and the charging infrastructure.

The company stated that due to the magnitude of the requirement, it has started a tender process for long-term strategic partnerships in China, Europe and North America for procurement of Modular Electrification Toolkit, which it claims will be the largest in the auto industry, at an expected budget of €50bn.

These orders are expected to meet the company’s needs for the first wave of e-mobility. Going further, the company will be investing solid-state batteries.

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft board of management chairman Matthias Müller said: "We have got the message and we will deliver. This is not some vague declaration of intent. It is a strong self-commitment which, from today, becomes the yardstick by which we measure our performance.

"The transformation in our industry is unstoppable. And we will lead that transformation.”

Müller continued: "For us, the transformation of transportation and the energy transition are inseparable. And creating a comprehensive charging infrastructure rapidly – in cities and on highways – will be critical to success.

“In Europe, and particularly in the automotive stronghold of Germany, much more needs to be done. Only then will customers' trust grow. And only then will electric cars come out of the niche – and achieve relevant market share in years to come. I'm convinced this will succeed if politicians, the energy industry and automakers work in harness."

