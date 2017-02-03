UQM partners with Meritor to develop full electric axle systems for commercial vehicles

UQM Technologies has signed a development agreement with Michigan-based Meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (E-Axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market.

The development program is expected to last for two-and-one-half years. The alliance calls for Meritor to develop integrated axle components for E-axle technology.

The components will be combined with UQM’s motor and inverter technology and hardware to create the Meritor and UQM Electric Axle System (“MUQM Electric Axles”) for the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets.

The benefits of the system are expected to allow customers in the medium and heavy-duty EV commercial markets to improve on component packaging requirements, realize cost savings from integration, and increased vehicle performance.

UQM president and CEO Joe Mitchell said: “We are excited to align ourselves with Meritor to address the commercial market from a new vantage point. This allows UQM to focus on design and development and in turn approach the market as a Tier 2 supplier with a proven Tier 1 OEM.

“We believe this relationship gives Meritor the opportunity to become a leading supplier of E-axles using UQM’s technology allowing customers to benefit from integrated solutions that drive cost savings in the long term.”

Meritor’s Global Product Strategy general manager John Bennett said: “We are pleased to engage with UQM on this important project.

“We believe that this relationship will provide leading edge technology that will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations for E-axle solutions.”

The companies anticipate that prototypes will be ready by early fall of 2017.

Source: Company Press Release