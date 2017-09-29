Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Green Powertrain News

Toyota, Mazda, Denso partner on electric vehicles

ABR Staff Writer Published 29 September 2017

Automakers Toyota and Mazda and auto components supplier Denso have signed a joint technology development contract for electric vehicles.

The new company has been named EV C.A. Spirit Corporation to efficiently implement joint technological development projects.

Toyota, Mazda and Denso have taken this decision, as it is becoming a mandate in most countries to have a certain proportion of the vehicles to be electric, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The companies stated that it in order for their sustainable growth, it will require them to develop a wide range of powertrains and technologies.

The companies have decided to develop basic structural technology for EVs which will encompass a variety of vehicle segments and types and be able to flexibly respond to changing market trends.

Reuters stated that Toyota will take 90% of stake in the new company, while Mazda and Denso will each take the remaining 5% stake.

As per the agreement, these Japanese auto-companies will develop platforms ranging from minivehicles, passenger vehicles, SUVs and light trucks.

They plan to do this by harnessing each company’s individual strengths including Mazda's bundled product planning and prowess in computer modeling-based development, Denso's electronics technologies, and the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

The first step of the new company will engage in the research of characteristics which can define optimum performance and functions of EVs from individual components and whole vehicle’s standpoint. It will verify component installation and vehicle performance, will be second step.

The third step will be to examine optimum concept for each car classification with regards to each of the components and each type of vehicles being developed.

Image: Toyota, Mazda and Denso to form new EV manufacturing company. Photo: Courtesy of Toyota Motor Corporation.

