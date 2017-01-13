Toyota redesigns Vitz car with 1.5-liter engine hybrid system

Toyota Motor has partially redesigned the Vitz car with a 1.5-liter engine hybrid system and enahnced control of the engine, motor, inverter, and other parts.

The Vitz2 is a core Toyota brand model that was initially introduced in 1999. It is now being sold in about 80 countries and regions including Europe.

Global cumulative sales have exceeded 7 million units3.

Toyota said the addition of the hybrid grade was in line with the several requests it got from its customers over the rising demand for hybrids in the hatchback market.

The engine powering the Vitz ranges from a 1.0 litre engine to a 1.5 litre engine. Hybrid range is limited to the 1.5 litre model.

The hybrid engine has a displacement of 1,496cc, with a maximum output of 54kW or 74PS at 4800 rpm and puts out a torque of about 111Nm or 11.3 kgf.m between 3600 rpm and 4400 rpm. The hybrid motor has a maximum torque of 45kW or 61PS and has a maximum torque of 169Nm or 17.2 kgf.m.

The complete system has a maximum output of 73kW or 100PS. The battery powering the hybrid motor is a nickel-metal hydride.

Toyota says that the hybrid system has been equipped with improved control of the engine, motor, inverter and other components. It is claimed to give a fuel efficiency of about 34.4km/L.

This stated efficiency, according to the company is at least 20% higher than the fuel efficiency goals set by the Japanese government for 2020.

Toyota also claims that the car’s body has been enhanced for increased rigidity which improves its manoeuvring stability while offering a good ride.

The new hatchback will be available in 17 colour variations.

Image: Toyota Motor launches Vitz hatchback hybrid range in Japan. Photo: Courtesy of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION.