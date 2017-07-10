Toyota launches redesigned Camry in Japan

Toyota has announced the Japanese launch of a completely redesigned Camry, which intends to test the limits of performance and intelligence, infusing the high-end sedan with a refined feel.

Camry, which was first introduced back in 1980 and was initially sold only in Japan. Later, in 1982, it was introduced to the global market.

And, from then on, Camry has taken the place of Toyota’s midsize sedan and till date it has been sold in more than 100 countries, with cumulative sales of 18 million vehicles.

Toyota also claims that the sedan has been the best-selling passenger car for 15 years in a row.

The new Camry is powered by a 2.487cc engine, with a power output of 131kW (178PS) and 221Nm (22.5 kgf.m) of torque. It is a hybrid vehicle and the electric motor produces a maximum power of 88kW (120PS) and 202Nm of torque.

When both the motor and the engine are used, the vehicle can give an output of 155kW (211 PS) of output.

According to the Japanese automaker, the car has a maximum thermal efficiency of 41% and high output. The vehicle is claimed to be offering fuel efficiency of 33.4 km/litre.

The newly designed vehicle shall be produced at its Tsutsumi plant in Aichi Prefecture in the country.

The vehicle comes equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense P, a collision avoidance assist package. This will come as standard across all of Camry variants. Camry is also the first Toyota vehicle to have been equipped with Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake.

This system can automatically detect another vehicle in blind spots at the rear left or right when the vehicle is reversing and will apply the brakes.

The new Toyota Camry will be available in Japan at a starting price of JPY 3,294,000 ($28848) and can go up to JPY 4,195,800 ($36745).

For this vehicle, Toyota has used its original keen look design, that is claimed to add a new character. The vehicle is claimed to have a low centre of gravity adds to its overall wide stance. The rear wide stance is claimed to add to the sporty look and the raised shoulders can lead to sense of stability and style.

Image: Toyota showcases Camry in new design. Photo: Courtesy of Toyota Motor Corporation.