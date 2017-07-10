Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

Toyota launches redesigned Camry in Japan

Published 10 July 2017

Toyota has announced the Japanese launch of a completely redesigned Camry, which intends to test the limits of performance and intelligence, infusing the high-end sedan with a refined feel.

Camry, which was first introduced back in 1980 and was initially sold only in Japan. Later, in 1982, it was introduced to the global market.

And, from then on, Camry has taken the place of Toyota’s midsize sedan and till date it has been sold in more than 100 countries, with cumulative sales of 18 million vehicles.  

Toyota also claims that the sedan has been the best-selling passenger car for 15 years in a row.

The new Camry is powered by a 2.487cc engine, with a power output of 131kW (178PS) and 221Nm (22.5 kgf.m) of torque. It is a hybrid vehicle and the electric motor produces a maximum power of 88kW (120PS) and 202Nm of torque.

When both the motor and the engine are used, the vehicle can give an output of 155kW (211 PS) of output.

According to the Japanese automaker, the car has a maximum thermal efficiency of 41% and high output. The vehicle is claimed to be offering fuel efficiency of 33.4 km/litre.

The newly designed vehicle shall be produced at its Tsutsumi plant in Aichi Prefecture in the country.

The vehicle comes equipped with Toyota’s Safety Sense P, a collision avoidance assist package. This will come as standard across all of Camry variants. Camry is also the first Toyota vehicle to have been equipped with Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake.

This system can automatically detect another vehicle in blind spots at the rear left or right when the vehicle is reversing and will apply the brakes.

The new Toyota Camry will be available in Japan at a starting price of JPY 3,294,000 ($28848) and can go up to JPY 4,195,800 ($36745).

For this vehicle, Toyota has used its original keen look design, that is claimed to add a new character. The vehicle is claimed to have a low centre of gravity adds to its overall wide stance. The rear wide stance is claimed to add to the sporty look and the raised shoulders can lead to sense of stability and style.

Image: Toyota showcases Camry in new design. Photo: Courtesy of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.