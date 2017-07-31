Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars

Published 31 July 2017

Electric car maker Tesla Motors has delivered the Model 3 small car to its first 30 customers.

The electric car comes at a starting price of $35,000 and offers around 220 miles (about 354km) of range on a single charge.

Though the Model 3 is being called as low-cost electric car by the car-maker, its rival products such as Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt come at a price tag of $30,680 and $34,095, respectively.

Tesla's new Model 3 can accelerate from 0-60mph within 6 seconds. It has a range between 220 – 310 miles depending upon the driving mode. The small sedan has space for 5 adults, along with 15 cubic feet of front and rear trunk cargo volume.

The vehicle has a 15-inch display touchscreen. Model 3 does not come with free supercharging, but one has to pay for it. For safety, the car has a total of eight airbags.

Model 3 comes with 4 year, 50,000 miles of limited warranty. Customers can buy added warranty, which includes 8 year 100,000 miles of battery warranty and 8 year 120,000 miles of long range warranty.

But at this price, the company is poised of penetrating the mass market across the US, Canada and Europe. From the production point of view, Tesla Motors aims to produce at least 500,000 vehicles, next year.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk said last Friday during the delivery event: "We're going to go through at least six months of manufacturing hell. It's going to be quite a challenge to build this car."

Last year March, when Tesla announced the launch of Model 3, it received more than 400,000 pre-orders for the car.

Presently, Tesla’s Model S and Model X are being sold at a premium price of $80,000 and these high-end vehicles are equipped with the Autopilot system, the company’s in-house self-driving assistant.

Image: Tesla Motors delivers first Model 3 electric cars. Photo: Courtesy of JustSimplyScott/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.