Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars

Electric car maker Tesla Motors has delivered the Model 3 small car to its first 30 customers.

The electric car comes at a starting price of $35,000 and offers around 220 miles (about 354km) of range on a single charge.

Though the Model 3 is being called as low-cost electric car by the car-maker, its rival products such as Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt come at a price tag of $30,680 and $34,095, respectively.

Tesla's new Model 3 can accelerate from 0-60mph within 6 seconds. It has a range between 220 – 310 miles depending upon the driving mode. The small sedan has space for 5 adults, along with 15 cubic feet of front and rear trunk cargo volume.

The vehicle has a 15-inch display touchscreen. Model 3 does not come with free supercharging, but one has to pay for it. For safety, the car has a total of eight airbags.

Model 3 comes with 4 year, 50,000 miles of limited warranty. Customers can buy added warranty, which includes 8 year 100,000 miles of battery warranty and 8 year 120,000 miles of long range warranty.

But at this price, the company is poised of penetrating the mass market across the US, Canada and Europe. From the production point of view, Tesla Motors aims to produce at least 500,000 vehicles, next year.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk said last Friday during the delivery event: "We're going to go through at least six months of manufacturing hell. It's going to be quite a challenge to build this car."

Last year March, when Tesla announced the launch of Model 3, it received more than 400,000 pre-orders for the car.

Presently, Tesla’s Model S and Model X are being sold at a premium price of $80,000 and these high-end vehicles are equipped with the Autopilot system, the company’s in-house self-driving assistant.

Image: Tesla Motors delivers first Model 3 electric cars. Photo: Courtesy of JustSimplyScott/Wikipedia.