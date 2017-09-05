Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Green Powertrain News

Renault to showcase new concept Symbioz at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

ABR Staff Writer Published 05 September 2017

French automaker Renault will be showcasing a new concept – Symbioz – at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show to be held on 12 September.

Renault stated that Symbioz will culminate autonomous, electric and connected mobility features.

The name Symbioz is derived from the Ancient Greek word ‘sumbiosis’, which stands for ‘living together’.

The letter ‘Z’ in Symbioz symbolises it all-electric Z.E. technology that will propel the car.

The concept car is part of the company’s vision of mobility for the year 2030.

Symbioz is expected to address customers’ future expectations on mobility and lifestyle, along with environmental and urban challenges that are expected to arise.

As per the automaker, the concept car is an embodiment of future, which will function harmoniously and will permanently be in an interaction with its environment, road network infrastructure and the digital lifestyles of its occupants.

Last month, the Renault-Nissan Alliance and Dongfeng Motor Group have signed an agreement to set up a joint venture – eGT New Energy Automotive – to co-develop and sell electric vehicles (EV) in China. Renault and Nissan each will hold 25% stake in eGT, while Dongfeng will hold the remaining 50%.

eGT, which will be based in the City of Shiyan, Hubei Province in central China, will focus on the core competencies of each partner to develop a new EV with intelligent interconnectivity. 

Image: Renault to showcase new concept vehicle at Frankfurt Motor Show. Photo: Courtesy of Renault.

