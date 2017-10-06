Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Green Powertrain News

Jaguar Land Rover unveils first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

ABR Staff Writer Published 06 October 2017

British automaker Jaguar Land Rover has launched its first ever zero emission plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the new Range Rover Sport.

The plug-in hybrid offers a total power of 404hp (297kW). It is claimed to have a fuel economy of 101miles per gallon (mpg). The electric range of the vehicle is 31 miles.

The hybrid variant adds to Range Rover Sport’s other variants including four-cylinder, V6 and V8 petrol and diesel engines. It is claimed that the flagship model Range Rover Sport SVR, with its 575hp, can leap from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds.

Land Rover chief design officer said Gerry McGovern: “When we started the design process with this new Range Rover Sport, it was important that we maintained its sporting prowess while evolving the exterior design.

“The addition of design-enabled technologies, such as our new infotainment system and the LED headlights demonstrate our drive towards ever greater desirability for the customer.”

The latest Range Rover Sport is the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Named as P400e, the new model offers a 300hp (221kW), 2 litre, four cylinder petrol engine with an 85kW electric motor.

The 404hp (297kW) can accelerate from 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds and has a maximum speed of 137mph. The combined torque produced by the vehicle is 640Nm.

The motor is run by a 13.1kWh high voltage lithium-ion battery. The company claims that it has designed the vehicle’s interior keeping space utilisation in mind. The 2 litre petrol engine is longitudinally mounted and the motor is mounted on the transmission at the centre of the vehicle, along with the the 7kW on-board charger. The battery has been placed at the rear beneath the boot floor.

The battery can be charged fully within 2 hours and 45 minutes at home using a dedicated, 32amp wall box and can be fully charged in 7 hours and 30 minutes using a 10amp home charging cable supplied as standard.

JLR UK managing director Jeremy Hicks said “The current Range Rover Sport has performed exceptionally well in the UK market since it was introduced in 2013, selling just shy of 50,000 vehicles to date. Its perfect blend of performance, comfort, utility and off-road prowess makes it the perfect all-round luxury vehicle.

“These 2018 updates make the Range Rover Sport an even more attractive proposition with CO2 emissions down to 64g/km and a 101mpg on the combined cycle, coupled with new infotainment technology making life simpler. Our efficient diesel and petrol engines are our cleanest ever and remain utterly relevant today on our journey to electrification.”

Image: JLR launches new plug-in hybrid variant of Range Rover Sport. Photo: Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover Limited.

