Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

Nissan unveils new Leaf electric vehicle with improved range

ABR Staff Writer Published 06 September 2017

Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled a longer-range version of its Leaf electric vehicle (EV).

The company has so far sold more than 112,000 Leaf EVs in the US and over 283,000 globally.

The new model of the electric vehicle will be launched in the US in all the 50 states, early next year.

The vehicle offers a driving range of 150 miles. It has a maximum output of 147hp and a torque of 236 lb-ft.

Nissan Leaf comes with a 40kWh battery and it takes 16 hours of charging at 3kW and 8 hours at 6kW. Quick charging, which charges up to 80% of the battery can be done in 40 minutes. It can carry five passengers. The total weight of the vehicle is 4453 lbs.

Nissan president and CEO Hiroto Saikawa said: "The new Nissan LEAF drives Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which is the core brand strategy for Nissan's future.

"The new Nissan LEAF, with its improved autonomy range, combined with the evolution of autonomous drive technology, such as ProPILOT Assist and the simple operation of the e-Pedal, strengthens Nissan's EV leadership, as well as the expansion of EVs globally. It also has the core competency of future Nissan models."

The vehicle now offers ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal technologies. ProPILOT is a hands-on-wheel technology, which can help reduce the hassles of stop-and-go driving by controlling acceleration, braking and steering while driving on a single-lane highway. It is not a self-driving system, but rather a hands-on driver assist system.

On the other hand, e-Pedal is a new technology which can turn the accelerator into an e-Pedal, allowing drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using just the one pedal. The technology allows for the vehicle to come to a complete stop, even on hills, stay in the position and resume driving instantly.

Nissan said that the new 2018 Leaf has been priced at $29,990, which is $690 lower than the 2017 Leaf model.

Image: Nissan debuts all new 2018 Leaf in North America. Photo: Courtesy of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.