Nissan unveils new Leaf electric vehicle with improved range

Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled a longer-range version of its Leaf electric vehicle (EV).

The company has so far sold more than 112,000 Leaf EVs in the US and over 283,000 globally.

The new model of the electric vehicle will be launched in the US in all the 50 states, early next year.

The vehicle offers a driving range of 150 miles. It has a maximum output of 147hp and a torque of 236 lb-ft.

Nissan Leaf comes with a 40kWh battery and it takes 16 hours of charging at 3kW and 8 hours at 6kW. Quick charging, which charges up to 80% of the battery can be done in 40 minutes. It can carry five passengers. The total weight of the vehicle is 4453 lbs.

Nissan president and CEO Hiroto Saikawa said: "The new Nissan LEAF drives Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which is the core brand strategy for Nissan's future.

"The new Nissan LEAF, with its improved autonomy range, combined with the evolution of autonomous drive technology, such as ProPILOT Assist and the simple operation of the e-Pedal, strengthens Nissan's EV leadership, as well as the expansion of EVs globally. It also has the core competency of future Nissan models."

The vehicle now offers ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal technologies. ProPILOT is a hands-on-wheel technology, which can help reduce the hassles of stop-and-go driving by controlling acceleration, braking and steering while driving on a single-lane highway. It is not a self-driving system, but rather a hands-on driver assist system.

On the other hand, e-Pedal is a new technology which can turn the accelerator into an e-Pedal, allowing drivers to accelerate, decelerate and stop using just the one pedal. The technology allows for the vehicle to come to a complete stop, even on hills, stay in the position and resume driving instantly.

Nissan said that the new 2018 Leaf has been priced at $29,990, which is $690 lower than the 2017 Leaf model.

Image: Nissan debuts all new 2018 Leaf in North America. Photo: Courtesy of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.