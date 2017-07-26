Qualcomm, Nichicon sign commercial wireless EV charging license deal

Qualcomm and Nichicon have signed a wireless electric vehicle charging (WEVC) license agreement.

Nichicon will include Qualcomm Halo WEVC technology in its product portfolio and will focus on commercializing WEVC systems for Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers across Asia.

Based on the agreement, Nichicon intends to develop, manufacture and supply WEVC systems based on Qualcomm Halo technology. A leading specialist in automotive power electronics equipment, Nichicon will deliver WEVC systems, supported by Qualcomm's comprehensive technical support. The company is a trusted automotive supplier and works extensively across Asia, notably in Japan.

"Our core mission is to respond to customers' needs with high quality, cutting-edge technology products, whilst also paying attention to cost," said Mr. Naoto Noguchi, executive operating officer, production officer, NECST Business Headquarters, Nichicon Corporation.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our customers what we believe to be an industry-leading, future proof WEVC solution with ongoing technology improvements. The technology delivers interoperability, which is important for the driver experience and also for sustainable transportation. We are committed to creating valued products that will contribute to a brighter future for society, this is underscored by our business value Ko-do, which translates from Japanese as think and work."

"As a key Tier 1 supplier in Asia, Nichicon represents a great fit for Qualcomm, and we are excited to work with them to expand our automotive supplier network across this region," said Steve Pazol, vice president and general manager, Wireless Charging, Qualcomm Incorporated. "Qualcomm Halo technology has been developed with a full systems design approach, covering all aspects of WEVC systems, irrespective of the magnetics used, multi-coil, double D or circular. We are WEVC."

By this agreement Qualcomm has granted Nichicon a royalty bearing license to develop, make and supply WEVC systems based on Qualcomm Halo technology. Qualcomm will also provide a comprehensive technology transfer package to help Nichicon to develop commercially and technically viable WEVC systems and support the future design of improved WEVC systems.

Source: Company Press Release