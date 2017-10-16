Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Green Powertrain News

Mitsubishi to showcase EMIRAI 4 concept car at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Published 16 October 2017

Mitsubishi Electric will be showcasing its EMIRAI 4 concept car featuring next-generation driving-assistance technology, which can help reduce traffic accidents and contribute to a safe, convenient and environmentally friendly transportation.

The EMIRAI 4 will be exhibited during 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition complex from October 27 to November 5.

Under the theme of “Feeling with you; convenient, safe and comfortable for each one”, development of the new concept car has drawn on three specific fields of research: electrification, autonomous driving, and connected.

The EMIRAI 4 features next-generation driving-assistance technologies such as human machine interface (HMI), driver sensing and lighting system. HMI innovations incorporated in the EMIRAI 4 design include:

Heads-up display with augmented reality: augmented reality, using high-accuracy locator combined with high-accuracy 3D mapping and positioning technology, emphasizes road and white lane displayed on heads-up display to guide drivers safely even in bad weather and other low-visibility conditions.

Knob-on-display: an intuitive sliding knob enables drivers to operate various functions without taking their eyes off the road. Functions accessible via the sliding knob can be easily amended and consolidated into specified groupings, helping to simplify the center interior.

Crossed images display: a half mirror with diagonal LCD panel and vertical virtual image from another LCD panel provide clear 3D images of the environment around the vehicle and easy-to-see alerts in the form of vertical images.

Driver Sensing

A wide-angle interior camera monitors both the driver and the front passenger by detecting the passengers’ heads and postures to alert potentially dangerous driving behavior and provides safe and smooth switchover between automated to manual driving. This system also provides comfort for each one by changing air conditioning settings, etc.



Source: Company Press Release

