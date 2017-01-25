Kia Motors America unveils 2017 Niro pricing

Kia Motors America (KMA) has announced the pricing of its all new 2017 crossover hybrid Niro.

When the Niro arrives in dealerships early in 2017 it will be offered in five trim levels – FE, LX, EX, Touring and a limited-production, Launch Edition. MSRP for the FE is just $22,890 and the top-of-the-line Touring with its many luxury, infotainment and convenience features is $29,650. Destination charges of $895 are not included in the MSRP.

KMA product planning vice president Orth Hedrick said: “At Kia, we’re always striving to offer exciting new products that redefine their segments in all areas, including price.

“The new Niro checks all the boxes – it provides crossover utility, good looks, outstanding fuel economy, it’s fun to drive and it’s affordable.”

The Niro FE, with a starting MSRP of $22,890 and 50-MPG (combined), is equipped with a long list of standard features, including: 16-inch wheels; 6-way front seats; power windows; keyless entry; cruise control; 7-inch touchscreen display with rearview camera; UVO3 with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a six-speaker audio system with steering-wheel-mounted controls.

Moving up to the $23,200 LX trim adds Smart Key with push button start, roof rails and LED rear combination lamps. Among the extras added to EX $25,700 are heated combination cloth and leather seating, leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, heated power folding mirrors, front fog lamps, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA)driver assistance features.

The Launch Edition is available in Snow White Pearl or Aurora Black Pearl exterior colors and offers an exclusive look via the unique Hyper Gray 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin tires, unique metallic color grille, 10-way driver’s seat, 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and is $28,000.

Touring trim $29,650 is equipped with an amazing array of additional features – power tilt/slide sunroof, front and rear park assist, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, 10-way power driver’s seat with memory and 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio,

Three option packages are available. Advanced Technology Package is offered on the LX at $1,450 and includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning System.

Sunroof and Advanced Technology Package is offered on EX at $2,300 and includes power tilt/slide sunroof, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning System.

The Advanced Technology Package $1,900 offered on Touring includes HID headlights, wireless phone charger and 110V inverter, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Departure Warning System.

Source: Company Press Release