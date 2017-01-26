Hyundai Motor America to showcase five Ioniq models at Washington DC Auto Show

Hyundai Motor America is all set to showcase five of Ioniq models including the 2017 Ioniq Electric, Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Plug-in, in addition to prototype Ioniq Land Speed Record and Ioniq Autonomous versions at the upcoming Washington DC Auto Show.

The Ioniq Land Speed Record vehicle set a land speed record of more than 157 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in September.

The Ioniq Hybrid and Ioniq Electric will be available to consumers in the first quarter of 2017 and the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid will be available in the third quarter of 2017.

Hyundai Motor America Corporate, Product and Digital Planning vice president Mike O'Brien said: "Ioniq will attract an entirely new group of eco- and efficiency-oriented buyers in the US market.

"With outstanding powertrain flexibility, design, connectivity, and advanced technologies, Ioniq meets the needs of a large and growing group of buyers needing a highly efficient, low-emissions vehicle without compromise to their daily lifestyles."

In addition to the five Ioniq vehicles, the Tucson Fuel Cell, Bisimoto-modified Santa Fe SEMA vehicle, Genesis G90, Genesis G80 Sport and NFL Santa Fe wrap will also be in the Hyundai booth, among others.Source: Company Press Release