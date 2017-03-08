Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

Honda unveils pure-electric concept car at Geneva Motor Show

Published 08 March 2017

The Honda NueV is a pure-electric concept car made its European debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

The car has a unique ownership proposition and a state-of-the-art ‘emotion engine’ that can learn about its driver.

The NeuV (pronounced “new-vee”), which stands for New Electric Urban Vehicle, was conceived to take advantage of the fact that privately-owned vehicles sit idle for 96% of the time.

The pure-electric concept car explores a financially-beneficial ownership model for enterprising customers, by functioning as an automated ride sharing vehicle when the owner is not using the car.

It would pick up and drop off customers at local destinations, and could also sell energy back to the electric grid during times of high demand when it‘s sitting idle, further monetising the vehicle’s down time.

NeuV also functions as a thoughtful and helpful AI assistant utilising an ‘emotion engine’ called HANA (Honda Automated Network Assistant), which learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind their judgments.

It can then apply what it has learnt from the driver’s past decisions to make new choices and recommendations.

A full touch-panel interface enables both the driver and passenger to access NeuV’s simple and convenient user experience.

Outstanding outward visibility is afforded by a sweeping panoramic windscreen and a dramatically sloping belt line that make manoeuvring simple. Entry and exit from the vehicle is made as easy as possible, even in tight parking spaces, with a complete side panel that opens out and backwards to create a large opening.

NeuV has two seats with luggage space behind, which also stores the ‘Kick ’n Go’ electric scooter concept designed for ‘last mile’ transit. The scooter concept is inspired by Honda’s original scooter of the same name launched in the 1970s.

The new design is powered by a detachable battery rather than a chain mechanism, and can be recharged through a connection in NeuV’s luggage space. The new ‘Kick ’n Go’ concept demonstrates that Honda is looking at all aspects of affordable electric mobility that can enrich people’s daily lives.

Honda recently demonstrated NeuV as part of its ‘Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem’ at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, showing the potential power of artificial intelligence, robotics and big data to transform the mobility experience of the future and improve customers’ quality of life.

The brand’s exploration into electrification will not stop at cars: Honda’s intention is to develop electrified and efficient power solutions for all of its product areas, including motorcycles and power tools.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.