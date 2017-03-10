Honda to unveil Clarity plug-in hybrid and electric variants at 2017 New York Auto Show

Honda is showcasing its new Clarity plug-in hybrid and Clarity electric vehicle variants at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, which will be held in April.

The two vehicles will join Honda’s Clarity fuel-cell line up and will offer its customers a choice in battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel-cell powered electric vehicles.

The new and extended line-up is claimed to be Honda’s commitment to offer solutions for energy and environmental concerns and expects that vehicle electrification can lead its sales in the coming months and years.

Honda intends to have two-thirds of its total global sales coming in from electrified vehicles by 2030.

The new Clarity plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles will have a low, wide aerodynamic body, which will go well with its exterior styling along with spacious interiors, where environmentally-responsible materials have been used in the interiors.

Honda claims that the new Clarity variants can offer smooth and quite driving experience with the electric drive torque and acceleration.

The new vehicles have also been outfitted with Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies.

Honda claims that the Clarity Electric will be the first affordable, midsize, five-passenger battery electric vehicle (BEV).

The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, which will launch in all 50 states, combines an all-electric driving range rating in excess of 40 miles with an efficient gasoline-hybrid extended range mode.

The company has not yet released any technical specifications of the two new vehicles and their pricing.

Recently, Honda announced that its 2017 Civic Type R, with a 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo engine with an output of 320ps and 400Nm of torque. The vehicle will go on sale in the US and is expected to be priced in mid $30,000 range.

Image: Honda to showcase Clarity plug-in hybrid and electric variants. Photo: Courtesy of Honda North America.