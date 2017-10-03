GM plans to introduce 20 electric vehicles by 2023

General Motors has stated that it plans to introduce at least 20 electric vehicles by 2023, as part of its vision of world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

In the coming eighteen months, the American automaker plans to introduce two new all-electric vehicles based on its previous Chevrolet Bolt EV. These two models will be followed by at least 20 new all-electric vehicles which will be launched by 2023.

The company also stated that in order to fulfil a wide spectrum of its consumers’ needs and to go ahead with its plans for a zero emissions future, it will need to think beyond battery electric technology.

GM said that its planning for a two-pronged approach, where electric vehicles could be powered by both batteries and hydrogen fuel cell electric depending on the vehicles’ requirements.

The company also stated that it has released SURUS – the silent utility rover universal superstructure. This is a fuel-cell powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on heavy-duty truck frame that will be powered by two electric motors.

GM claims that the concept’s strength and capability and flexible architecture, SURUS can be used for delivering goods, including crossover vehicle or as an ambulance.

General Motors Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain executive vice president Mark Reuss said: “General Motors believes in an all-electric future.

“Although that future won't happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers' needs.”

GM CEO Mary Barra had recently said at a conference in Shanghai, China that the company has now set is goals to address the challenges of crashes, pollution, and congestion that seems to come from growing urbanisation.

She said: “By working together, we can solve these challenges and deliver safer, better and more sustainable transportation solutions for all of our customers.”

Recently, the company announced its plans to use renewable power. It will power its Ohio and Indiana plants taking in as much as 200MW of clean energy.

Image: GE to release 20 models of electric vehicles by 2023. Photo: Courtesy of General Motors Co.