Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

Ford plans $14bn in cost cuts

ABR Staff Writer Published 04 October 2017

Automaker Ford Motor is targeting $10bn in incremental material cost reductions and lower engineering costs by $4bn from planned levels over the next five years.

Ford’s newly appointed CEO and president Jim Hackett noted that the company needs to improve its operational fitness and refocus on capital allocation.

He said: “Ford was built on the belief that freedom of movement drives human progress. It’s a belief that has always fueled our passion to create great cars and trucks.

“And today, it drives our commitment to become the world’s most trusted mobility company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world that help people move more safely, confidently and freely.”

As per the company’s new strategy, it plans to produce all of its brand’s vehicles with 100% connectivity. It also plans to introduce connectivity in China and other markets.

The company plans to boost its SUVs and trucks including the Ranger and EcoSport in North America and the all new Bronco globally. In the process, it said that it will relocate $7bn from cars to SUVs and trucks.

It also plans to reduce capital expenditure on internal combustion engine by one third and use that on electrification.

Apart from introducing new models and cutting back on old ones, the company will also explore strategic alliance with other automakers. Ford recently partnered with India’s Mahindra Group and China’s Zoyte to develop new range of low-cost all-electric vehicles.  Ford has recently partnered with Lyft to work on autonomous vehicles.

Hackett said “When you’re a long-lived company that has had success over multiple decades the decision to change is not easy – culturally or operationally.

“Ultimately, though, we must accept the virtues that brought us success over the past century are really no guarantee of future success.”

The company claims that by using virtual assembly lines, it can save up to 25% of time spent on development processes. It also stated that it will use 3D printing, robotics, virtual reality tools and big data to improve its logistics and to make its manufacturing more efficient.

Image: Ford to cut costs and make more EVs. Photo: Courtesy of The Ford Motor Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.