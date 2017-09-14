Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

EU automakers propose 20% CO2 reduction for passenger cars by 2030

ABR Staff Writer Published 14 September 2017

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has proposed a 20% CO2 reduction for passenger cars by 2030, compared to 2021, and said the target should be conditional on the real market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles.

The new proposals were announced at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Germany.

The association also stated that the availability of charging infrastructure can play a crucial role in achieving any significant CO2 reductions beyond 2020 levels.

Based on a mid-term review, which will be conducted in 2025, the target could be adopted either upwards or downwards.

ACEA president Dieter Zetsche said: “This is a steep reduction. It’s also in line with what is expected of other industry sectors, as well as the EU Climate and Energy Framework and the global Paris agreement.”

Zetsche continued saying: “In our opinion, this conditionality principle links Europe’s long-term climate objectives to the reality of the market.

“Currently the reality is that the market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles is low – and this is not due to lack of availability and choice.”

ACEA claims that in the first half of this year, electric vehicles made up 1.2% of the total new car sales in Europe. ACEA also stated that all its members are making significant investment in alternative powertrains and it is equally important that EU member states must also deliver their commitments to invest on the necessary recharging and refuelling infrastructure.

Zetsche said: “Our industry is committed to being part of the solution when it comes to decarbonising road transport, while at the same time reducing pollutant emissions.”

The automotive industry has come under criticism, after Volkswagen’s dieselgate scandal had come to light in 2015. European Commission has sought tougher control on the auto industry’s emissions.

Reuters noted that the European Commission could bring out a proposal for new CO2 standards for cars and vans for beyond 2020 to achieve the overall goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% below the levels of 1990 by 2030.

A further 20% cut proposed by ACEA could help in reducing average CO2 emission goals by 76g per kilometre.

Image: ACEA proposes new CO2 cuts from the auto industry. Photo: Courtesy of Ruben de Rijcke/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.