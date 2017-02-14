Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Green Technology
Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Green Technology | Green Powertrain
Green Powertrain News

German eco-friendly cars scheme gets EU approval

Published 14 February 2017

The European Commission has approved German plans for an infrastructure network for charging electric vehicles throughout the country.

The German government plans to invest €300m over four years to the increase access to high-speed charging stations for electric vehicles.

European Commission Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the rules are in line with market guidelines for state assistance.

The installation will include standard as well as high-speed charging stations and shall also expand existing infrastructure.

Such a support for the scheme can stimulate investment in market which still requires incentives before it can function on its own. As per the commission, giving financial support now can create conditions for further expansion without any support.

According to European Commission, the scheme is open for all including companies, individuals and local authorities and the bidding process shall take place transparent tender procedure. There is also a requirement that the electricity for charging EVs shall come from renewable sources.

As per estimation, the scheme can significantly encourage the uptake of electric vehicles in Germany and can help in meeting targets of reducing emissions and improving air quality.

The measure can also support European Strategy for low-emission mobility, which was announced in last July.

The strategy included several elements such as increasing efficiency of transport system, speeding up development of low-emission, zero-emission and alternative energy for transport and encouraging cities and local authorities to give out incentives for encouraging the take-up of low-emission vehicles.

Vestager said: "Electric vehicles can provide real benefits to society by reducing harmful emissions and noise pollution.

“The German support scheme will encourage consumers and businesses to use electric vehicles. It will provide the necessary infrastructure in a cost-effective way in line with EU state aid rules."

Image: EU extends support to Germany’s plans to install EV charging infrastructure. Photo: Courtesy of Serge Bertasius Photography/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Green Technology> Green Powertrain

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Green powertrain/Hybrid technology
Green Powertrain News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers MTM Power - Power Supplies and Transformers for the Automotive Industry MTM Power is a respected manufacturer of precision analogue measuring devices, built on many years of experience. The precursor to MTM Power possessed a vast knowledge of coil technology and the company has nurtured this skill to produce its range of power supplies and transformers. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Green Technology > Green Powertrain > Suppliers

Green Powertrain Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.