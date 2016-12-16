All-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid offers several technology features

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is offering technology features to help drivers maximize efficiency.

The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid – the industry’s first electrified minivan – is rated to deliver a range of 33 miles solely on zero-emissions electric power from a 16-kWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery and earned a fuel economy rating of 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), based on the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.

But Pacifica Hybrid’s technological capability goes well beyond the powertrain.



FCA – North America Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat head Tim Kuniskis said: “To make sure owners and their families get the most out of the innovative, efficient hybrid powertrain, the all-new Pacifica is loaded with high-tech features that make it easy to connect, charge and maximize the efficiency of their minivan, even remotely from their smartphones.

“Whether it’s scheduling the Pacifica Hybrid’s charge times, locating nearby charging stations, remotely checking the vehicle’s charge status or maximizing efficiency while driving, the Pacifica Hybrid’s advanced technologies let owners easily connect with the vehicle whenever and wherever best suits their schedule.”



Hybrid Electric Pages

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 system, which includes an 8.4-inch touchscreen, available Uconnect Navigation and Uconnect Access connected services. In addition, the Pacifica Hybrid includes as standard equipment on all models the all-new Hybrid Electric Pages, providing owners with helpful vehicle information. The Hybrid Electric Pages include:

Power Flow: Provides a dynamic illustration showing how/where power is flowing within the vehicle, from battery to the engine, the wheels or the HVAC system, or from regenerative braking back to the battery

Driving History: Displays a chart showing distance driven in electric mode and hybrid mode, graphed by day

Charge Scheduling: Allows owners to schedule the Pacifica Hybrid’s charging times (making the most of off-peak charging rates) and provides an option to override set times to charge immediately

Uconnect Access App

The Uconnect Access app for the Pacifica Hybrid delivers remote access to the vehicle’s sophisticated technology, enabling customers to get the most from their ownership experience and making life simpler along the way.

With the click of the app on their smartphone, owners can check the state of charge of their vehicle’s battery, along with vehicle range and estimated time to full recharge.

They can also get charge status updates, see if their Pacifica Hybrid is plugged in and also schedule when they want it to charge.

The Uconnect Access app can display the locations of charging stations and their availability, in real time. As with the Uconnect Access app for other FCA US vehicles, the smartphone app for the Pacifica Hybrid also allows customers to remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, remotely start the vehicle, send destinations to the Uconnect navigation with Send ‘n Go and more.



The Uconnect Access App is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Hybrid-specific cluster display

The Pacifica Hybrid’s 7-inch color thin-film transistor (TFT) instrument cluster is unique to the hybrid model, delivering important information at a glance for the driver.

The customizable cluster’s display changes color to indicate whether the Pacifica is operating in electric mode (teal) or hybrid mode (blue), while both the battery level and fuel level are always displayed.

The Pacifica Hybrid’s total range (combining both battery and fuel) is also displayed.



One of the available displays is an “efficiency coach,” which guides owners to drive more efficiently and maximize the time spent in battery mode.

The efficiency coach directs the driver on how to modulate the throttle in order to optimize energy consumption while accelerating, and provides guidance on braking in order to take full advantage of the regenerative braking that charges the battery.

Source: Company Press Release